All you need to know for Northampton's Fun Colour Rush

Limited tickets are still on sale for Abington Parks 5k Fun Colour Rush this weekend.

Northampton's Fun Colour Rush racers are gearing up to be launched with bright colours this weekend as the Fun Colour Rush returns to Abington Park - all in aid of Northampton-based charity, The Lewis Foundation.

The map to follow for racers this year. Credit: Fun Colour Rush 2019.

Runners are asked to collect their free t-shirt and colour pack upon arrival, which will be followed by a warm-up and "colour blast" of dried paint before running, walking or dancing through the colour stations.

Here's an all you need to know guide for what to expect on Sunday.

What's the date and time?

Sunday, July 28

9.30am to 1.30pm

What's the address?

Abington Park, NN3 3AD

What is the colour powder made of?

The coloured powder used at the events is made from food grade cornstarch.

The aim is to keep it out of your eyes and mouth and event workers will be aiming to cover runners in colour from the shoulders down.

Will the powder wash out of my clothes?

The colour powder does wash out but the sooner it is washed the better.

It's advised that older clothes should be worn, which runners do not mind getting colourful but dust will wash out with cold water.

Bicarbonate of soda and anti-dandruff shampoo is recommended to get out stubborn colour.

What is a colour blast?

After every warm up the DJ will count down and each runner will throw their coloured powder in the air, which can be purchased from the site shop.

Are there any safety announcements?

All children must wear eye protection in the form of sunglasses or goggles.

There's a water station in the event village for runners to stay hydrated.

Do not throw coloured powder into faces, always aim for below the shoulders.

Make your medical conditions aware to North East Medical Services at the beginning of the race.

Green wave: Warm up and go - 10am (sold out)

Pink wave: Warm up and go - 10.15am (sold out)

Blue wave: Warm up and go - 10.30am (sold out)

Orange wave: Warm up and go - 10.45am (limited tickets)

Red and purple wave: Warm up and go - 11am (sold out)

Where can I park?

There is no official car parking for the event, however there is lots of parking available around Abington Park and the surrounding streets.

Where do I collect my t-shirt?

Shirts are to be collected at registration on the morning of the event. Racers should arrive approximately 15 minutes before their wave time.

What should I bring?

Ensure to have your tickets printed or displayed via a mobile phone.