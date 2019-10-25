All traffic lights on major Northampton interchange have failed

None of the traffic lights on a major Northampton roundabout are working today.

Commuters had to negotiate the Barnes Meadow Interchange on the A45 this morning (October 25) without help from traffic signals.

Every traffic light on the A45 Barnes Meadow Interchange is out of order today.

The interchange is one of the busiest in Northampton and connects Brackmills, Bedford Road, Rushmere Road and the A45 Nene Valley Way.

The roundabout's traffic lights - including all both of its pelican crossings for pedestrians - were also out of order as of yesterday evening at around 5pm.

Northamptonshire County Council's Highways Team are aware of the problem.