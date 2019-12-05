All these handmade gifts are by Northampton's own artists - and there are thousands more to find online...

If you really want to find something unique for a loved one this year, why not shop locally?

We've found thousands of handmade gifts by filtering the results on Etsy.com.

Below is just a taste of what you can find online, and they were all made in Northampton. There are literally thousands of gifts to pick from. Have a look at our gallery, check out the Etsy website and get inspired by Northampton's artists...

Follow this link to see what Northampton's artists have to offer: https://etsy.me/388n9Zp

1. FOXES Roller Derby Toe Guards - RedRage77 Here's something that proves there is something for everyone on Etsy. Local artist RedRage77 is making stylish toe guards for roller skates. - https://etsy.me/2PeywGI RedRage77 other Buy a Photo

2. Glass bottle lamps - Ilirondellechic Artist Diane Swallow is making chic lamps out of brand favourite bottles - there's something unique for your decorating. - https://etsy.me/2OUh3Ec Ilirondellechic other Buy a Photo

3. Wall art by Hollie Langford Artist Hollie Langford makes minimalist prints in all colours and designs. It might be just the thing to brighten up a loved one's wall... - https://etsy.me/2DMZf7E Hollie Langford other Buy a Photo

4. Personalised Autumn Scarves - MedleyMarvels Now this looks cosy. Personalise a tartan autumn scarf for a plush, comfy gift this year. - https://etsy.me/2Lrgyzp MedleyMarvels other Buy a Photo

