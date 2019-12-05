.

All these handmade gifts are by Northampton's own artists - and there are thousands more to find online...

Are you still looking for that perfect gift for someone this Christmas? Why not let Northampton's artists and crafters inspire you...

If you really want to find something unique for a loved one this year, why not shop locally?
We've found thousands of handmade gifts by filtering the results on Etsy.com.
Below is just a taste of what you can find online, and they were all made in Northampton. There are literally thousands of gifts to pick from. Have a look at our gallery, check out the Etsy website and get inspired by Northampton's artists...
Follow this link to see what Northampton's artists have to offer: https://etsy.me/388n9Zp

Here's something that proves there is something for everyone on Etsy. Local artist RedRage77 is making stylish toe guards for roller skates. - https://etsy.me/2PeywGI

1. FOXES Roller Derby Toe Guards - RedRage77

Here's something that proves there is something for everyone on Etsy. Local artist RedRage77 is making stylish toe guards for roller skates. - https://etsy.me/2PeywGI
RedRage77
other
Buy a Photo
Artist Diane Swallow is making chic lamps out of brand favourite bottles - there's something unique for your decorating. - https://etsy.me/2OUh3Ec

2. Glass bottle lamps - Ilirondellechic

Artist Diane Swallow is making chic lamps out of brand favourite bottles - there's something unique for your decorating. - https://etsy.me/2OUh3Ec
Ilirondellechic
other
Buy a Photo
Artist Hollie Langford makes minimalist prints in all colours and designs. It might be just the thing to brighten up a loved one's wall... - https://etsy.me/2DMZf7E

3. Wall art by Hollie Langford

Artist Hollie Langford makes minimalist prints in all colours and designs. It might be just the thing to brighten up a loved one's wall... - https://etsy.me/2DMZf7E
Hollie Langford
other
Buy a Photo
Now this looks cosy. Personalise a tartan autumn scarf for a plush, comfy gift this year. - https://etsy.me/2Lrgyzp

4. Personalised Autumn Scarves - MedleyMarvels

Now this looks cosy. Personalise a tartan autumn scarf for a plush, comfy gift this year. - https://etsy.me/2Lrgyzp
MedleyMarvels
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3