All these gifts have been made by Northampton's-own artists - and there are thousands more to find online...
Are you still looking for that perfect gift for someone this Christmas? Why not let Northampton's artists and crafters inspire you...
If you really want to find something unique for a loved one this year, why not shop locally?
1. Glass bottle lamps - Ilirondellechic
Artist Diane Swallow is making chic lamps out of brand favourite bottles - there's something unique for your decorating. - https://etsy.me/2OUh3Ec
Ilirondellechic
2. Wall art by Hollie Langford
Artist Hollie Langford makes minimalist prints in all colours and designs. It might be just the thing to brighten up a loved one's wall... - https://etsy.me/2DMZf7E
Hollie Langford
3. Personalised Christmas Ornaments - MemoriesAndGifstsLtd
Pick up a personalised Christmas ornament this year from artist MemoriesAndGiftsLtd. - https://etsy.me/2Lr8xdY
MemoriesAndGifstsLtd
4. Personalised Autumn Scarves - MedleyMarvels
Now this looks cosy. Personalise a tartan autumn scarf for a plush, comfy gift this year. - https://etsy.me/2Lrgyzp
MedleyMarvels
