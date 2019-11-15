All the winners from glitzy awards night that applauded county's finest food and drink

Of those winners to bag top prizes in Northampton heartland were Phipps NBC for Artisan Local Drink of the Year, SophistiCake Creations for Local Vegetarian/Vegan Product of the Year, Jynja Jynja for World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year as well as Nuovo for the Dining For All Award.

There's clearly a lot to shout about in Northampton, and the food and drink scene is seemingly only getting better, more creative and inclusive.

The winners of all the categories were presented with a specially-commissioned trophy, designed by New Cottage Creative of Little Brington, by the evening’s special guest, multi award-winning wine expert and Saturday Kitchen star Olly Smith. He said: “I’m absolutely amazed by the passion, creativity, dedication and talent that I’ve witnessed here tonight and it’s been an absolute privilege to be part of such a magnificent and amazing celebration of Northamptonshire.

“In food and drink terms, the county has been a hidden gem, but the last decade or so of these awards just goes to prove what you can achieve when everyone pulls together and supports each other and I shall certainly be doing my bit to try to raise its profile and give it the glory it deserves."

Stewart Wright from Nuovo recieved the last award of the night, which was introduced with the support of the charity, National Association of the Blind.

The Dining for All gong is designed to recognise places to eat, which ensure a pleasurable dining experience for those with sight loss.

He said: “We were delighted that, having been named runner-up in the Great Service award category, we were then announced as the winner of the Dining For All award, because we absolutely pride ourselves in making sure that everyone who dines with us not only enjoys fabulous food but also receives the best possible care and attention and this accolade just backs that up.

“It’s also got us thinking very carefully about all the elements on offer at the restaurant and I guess that’s why this competition has made such a difference because it’s making everyone strive to be better and is driving up standards in the process, which has to be great for us all."

One To Watch (sponsored by Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers) Winner: Xachoh, Silverstone'Runner-up: Whats Poppin, Northampton

Artisan Local Drink of the Year (sponsored by Warners Distillery) Winner: Black Star Phipps NBC, Northampton'Runner-up: Triple F Medley Floyers Fruit Farm, Flore'Highly Commended: Cheeky Charlie Healys of Winwick, Winwick

Artisan Local Sweet Product of the Year (sponsored by Moulton College) Winner: Fruity Raspberry Chocolate Belflair Chocolates, Brackley'Runner-up: Honey, Orange & Whisky Marmalade Natures Fayre, Thrapston.

Artisan Local Savoury Product of the Year (sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed) Winner: Little Bertie Hamm Tun Fine Foods, Hannington'Runner-up: Evergreen Chutney Evergreen Art Caf, Daventry

