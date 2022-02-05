All the takeaways and food stores in Northampton with a 'one-star' food hygiene rating

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Ratings show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

These are establishments in Northampton listed on the Agency website as being given a 'one' rating during 2021 and told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards.

Where possible, the Chronicle & Echo has attempted to contact all establishments featured for comment before publication. Information correct as at February 3, 2022.

1. Chilli Village Wellingborough Road, Northampton Inspected: 23 September 2021 A spokesman said: "The kitchen management has been changed since the last visit and we have applied for a re-inspection."

2. Al Madina Kettering Road, Northampton Inspected: 29 April 2021

3. Euro Food Plus 167 St James Road, St James Inspected: 23 February 2021

4. Wah Kee Windsor Crescent, St James Inspected: 9 March 2021