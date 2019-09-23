All the spills and thrills from Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2018 ahead of this weekend's race
The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby rides again in Northamptonshire this Sunday - here's a wrap up of all the excitement from last year's event.
This round-up of carts, crashes and high-fliers from Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2018 is here to help get spectators in the mood for the races this weekend.
A total of 29 carts are ready for take-off at this Sunday's derby. Who will take home the trophy?
1. Earls Barton SB rides again...
The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby is back this year for another weekend of thrills...