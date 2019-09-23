.

All the spills and thrills from Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2018 ahead of this weekend's race

The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby rides again in Northamptonshire this Sunday - here's a wrap up of all the excitement from last year's event.

This round-up of carts, crashes and high-fliers from Earls Barton Soapbox Derby 2018 is here to help get spectators in the mood for the races this weekend.
A total of 29 carts are ready for take-off at this Sunday's derby. Who will take home the trophy?

The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby is back this year for another weekend of thrills...

1. Earls Barton SB rides again...

The Earls Barton Soapbox Derby is back this year for another weekend of thrills...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Jack Henson in The Phantom Menace.

2. Punch it, Chewie

Jack Henson in The Phantom Menace.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Of course, it isn't a soapbox derby without a few spills and accidents...

3. Crunch...

Of course, it isn't a soapbox derby without a few spills and accidents...
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The first annual derby brought hundreds of spectators out last year to see the handmade carts hurtle through Earls Barton.

4. Watching with baited breath

The first annual derby brought hundreds of spectators out last year to see the handmade carts hurtle through Earls Barton.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3