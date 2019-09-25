All the pictures from Northampton's Eco March as protesters and schools descended on town

Of those millions of people, Northampton saw hundreds of its own activists descend on the town centre, holding placards before Eco March Northampton organiser Mia Joice kicked off the speeches.

The march was coordinated by three young Northampton women - sisters Mia Joice, 18, Ava Joice, 14 and their friend Lorna Lewis, 18. Collectively known as Eco March Northampton the trio wanted to bring Greta's message to the town ahead of an environmental summit at the United Nations in New York on Monday, as the UN General Assembly opened.

Here's a picture gallery of all the Eco March Northampton action taken on Friday at All Saints Church by photographer Kirsty Edmonds.

