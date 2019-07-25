All the fun in the sun in Abington Park as heatwave soars across Northampton

Abington Park ice cream vans were doing a roaring trade just after lunch time today with long queues of off-school cheery children waiting for the first lick of their 99 Flake.

While many people stayed indoors - there were some who were basking in the glorious sunshine on a day that has been recorded as the hottest day on record in the UK.

A temperature of 37.7C has been recorded at Kew Gardens, in London, and Writtle, in Essex, surpassing the previous second highest record of 37.1C set on August 3 1990.

Sarah Aldridge was in the park with her three children and their friends.

She said: "The children finished school yesterday and we thought we would come over to get an ice cream - the cafe is really busy.

"If it was just a few degrees cooler it would be nice - it's quite unbearable at night, you can't sleep - the children are saying they would quite like a swimming pool.

"It's nice weather for the summer holidays though."

The Met Office weather forecast has predicted temperatures will peak at 35C between 3pm and 5pm today (Thursday), and won't fall far below 20c throughout the night.

Jamie from NN Weather said: "The Northamptonshire temperature record of 36.7C was set in Raunds back in 1911 – this was also the UK’s highest ever recorded temperature at the time, a record which stood until 1990 when a temperature of 37.1C was recorded in Cheltenham.

"Several personal weather stations in the county have today already recorded 36C and the Met Office have recorded 37C at their official Cambridge site so we could well see the Northamptonshire all-time record fall.

"There is a risk, however, that the hot temperatures could trigger some heavy showers or thunderstorm in the county later today with a Met Office warning in force."

READ MORE: Drink more water now: Northampton hospital's advice to patients, staff - and you - on how to stay safe in scorching weather

Pictures taken by Louise Smith.

Sisters, Eden Moore, 3, and Matilda, 6, in a race against time with their ice cream. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Siblings Finnley Aldridge, 9, and twins Caitlyn and Ben, 12, were excited to be off school and enjoying a much-needed sunshine break. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Lewis Bellham, 12, from Ecton Brook was in the park with his mum for the day meeting friends. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Brothers and sister Cam Saunders, 9, Amelie, 5, and Flynn, 7, went tree climbing in the park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more