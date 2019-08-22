All roadworks planned for Northampton this weekend ahead of bank holiday traffic

Ahead of the bank holiday rush this weekend, here are all the planned and ongoing roadworks in Northampton.

Don't let diversions and roadblocks scupper your bank holiday plans. Keep these planned roadworks in mind this weekend.

- Major road closure: Northampton Road between Old Stratford and M1 interchange - ongoing work for surface dressing, closed 2 - 30 Aug. Major diversion route in place through Towcester

- Harlestone road: Two-way traffic signals in operation 9.30 to 15.30 to repair a leak, 23 - 27 August

- Wellingborough Road, Junction with Great Billing Way: Overnight lane closures around roundabout between 8pm and 6am to remark white lines, 23 Aug

- London Road, junction with Parkfield Avenue, three-way traffic signals in operation 9.30am to 3.30pm, 20 - 27 Aug

- Major construction work on M1 to create SMART Motorway: ongoing work on M1 expected to cause disruption and put extra strain on bank holiday traffic

- A428 Bedford Road near interchange with A45: Road closed, diversion through Brackmills estate in place, 19 - 30 Aug