All emergency services attend University of Northampton for careers day

Actors mocked up a car crash at Northampton's university campus today as part of a careers day aimed at inspiring high school pupils to go on to higher education.

The morning started with a production, led by Bump In The Road, which saw four siblings end up in a car crash while in the same vehicle driven by their brother, Dre.

Students got to take a look at all emergency services today and how they would work in a real-life investigation.

Dre was later arrested in the scene after a roadside breath test found he was over the drink drive limit - having been out the night before.

He was taken away to the cells while his younger sister was stretchered into an ambulance having sustained an injury in the back of the car because she wasn't wearing her seat belt.

Among others who were injured as part of the re-enactment was a pregnant lady in a different car and a young woman who was trapped under the vehicle.

Real-life members of Northamptonshire Police, Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service were then on hand to ‘rescue’ them and lead an on-scene investigation, as 200 secondary school students watched on.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were on scene today inspiring students who watched on close by.

The morally conflicted actions of the people involved during the Car Crash Careers day were then used to lead ethical discussions amongst the students before and during interactive workshops held around campus.

The students then worked alongside university lecturers as they conducted specific investigations into the fallout of the crash, learning more about the range of careers available at university along the way.

Tim Dobson, head of school engagement at University of Northampton, added: "The idea is for the students who come from schools to identify from this scenario that loads of professionals are involved in the aftermath crash scene.

"It's all to do with making students think about what careers and choices they haven't thought of - linked to the health profession - and those routes through to university."

This year featured first-time workshops from members of the University’s acting, law and nursing subjects. Also new was an on-scene forensic examination led by Jon Hoddle from Northamptonshire Police.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue’s Ryan Chambers also led a workshop at the scene about fire safety, fire prevention and checking students had working smoke alarms and how to act in the event of them sounding.

Oliver Allen, of Bump In The Road, who plays the character Dre, said: "I think the biggest take away is not knowing the repercussions of simple actions and innocent actions in a way.

"I've learned a lot in this production - I think a lot of people are guilty of not realising the effects of alcohol on a 24-hour scale. If you run over to the next day - and the smallest things whether it be on your phone or whether it be having only a few drinks but combined with only a few hours sleep can cause fines, and arrests.

"These small incidents can have repercussions."