Air ambulance lands in Northampton park after 'wood from local business falls on man'

A man in Northampton was flown to hospital yesterday after he was injured by "falling wood" from a local business.

An air ambulance took off from Abington Park yesterday (December 3) at around 4pm to carry the injured man to hospital.

Eyewitnesses say the injured patient was first transported to the helicopter in the park using a land ambulance, before he was loaded on board and flown for treatment.

The patient was reportedly suffered leg injuries when 'wood fell on him at a local business'.

It is not known what business the man was hurt at in the incident.