Air ambulance lands in Northampton park after motorbike crash

A patient was airlifted to Coventry and Walsgrave Hospital after a collision involving a motorbike in Northampton.

The air ambulance landed in Kings Heath skate park yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 30) just before 5pm.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service today said: "We received a call at 4.57pm on 30 June to Kings Heath, Northampton.

"The caller reported an RTC involving a motorbike.

"We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance.

"We transported one patient to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital.