Air ambulance called to Northampton after man falls from roof

A man in his twenties was taken to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital after falling from a roof in Kings Heath.

The incident happened at about 7.20pm yesterday evening (Monday, April 22) near Mill Lane in Kings Heath when a caller reported to the ambulance service that a man had fallen.

The air ambulance pictured last night in Kings Heath.

Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance was also called to assist.

A spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service today said: "We received a call at 7.18pm on 22 April to Kings Heath, Northampton.

"The caller reported a person had fallen. We sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance, the air ambulance and a community first responder in a fast response car.

"We transported one patient to Coventry and Warwickshire University Hospital."

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance confirmed that the patient was a man in his twenties.

Northamptonshire Police was also called to manage the traffic flow around the area.