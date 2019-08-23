Agreement still not made over Far Cotton and Abington library business plans

Plans to safeguard the long-term future of Northamptonshire County Council’s libraries have taken a step forward with the approval of business cases submitted by community groups.

Although Abington and Far Cotton libraries have had their business plans approved - no firm plans are in place yet for their long term futures, and Northamptonshire County Council is working with them further.

They are among the seventeen libraries, which have had their business cases approved, but another three libraries including Moulton, still need help setting details in stone.

The strategy for the future of the library service was drawn up with the community groups and district, borough, town and parish councils and were refined following a consultation and evaluation process.

The strategy aims to retain as many libraries as possible with 14 to be managed directly by the county council, satisfying the council’s statutory duty.

In Northampton, those include Weston Favell, Northamptonshire Central, Hunsbury and Duston.

A further five libraries will provide statutory services and be managed by community groups, including Earls Barton, while the remaining 17 will be managed entirely by the community.

Councillor Lizzy Bowen, county council deputy leader said: “I’m delighted that so many of our community groups have come up with robust business cases for the running of their libraries.

“We believe that the plans offer a solution that enables us to provide an efficient service that is fit-for-purpose and reaches as many people as possible, despite the budgetary constraints that we face.

“Community groups and councils across the county have come forward in support of the library service. Without their active engagement, the county council could not have achieved such a positive outcome for residents.”

The county council will now finalise plans to achieve a smooth handover of the libraries to the individual groups with the first step to agree individual service level agreements with the groups.

The county council says property arrangements are in hand and are being progressed as quickly as possible with the aim that the first handovers will start in October.

The proposals for each library is as follows:

1. NCC run statutory library

This will be a library that is staffed by Northamptonshire County Council and is part of the statutory library provision for the county. The libraries in this category are:

Corby

Kettering

Rushden

Wellingborough

Daventry

Towcester

Weston Favell

Northamptonshire Central

Hunsbury

Irthlingborough

Oundle

Duston

Brixworth

Brackley.

2. Community managed statutory library

This will be a library that is not staffed by Northamptonshire County Council but will be community managed with support from the Council and will form part of the statutory library provision for the county.

The libraries in this category are:

Desborough

Thrapston

Earls Barton

Deanshanger

Middleton Cheney.

3. Community managed non-statutory library

This will be a library that is not staffed by Northamptonshire County Council and is not part of the statutory provision for the county.

It would be managed by a community group and would be an additional library provision as long as the community group wish to/ are able to maintain it. This may or may not be in the current library location. The libraries in this category are:

Rothwell

Raunds

Higham Ferrers

Long Buckby

Far Cotton

Woodford Halse

Wollaston

Moulton

Kingsthorpe

Roade

Wootton

Danesholme

St James

Abington

Burton Latimer

Finedon,

Irchester

4. The county council will now work with the following five libraries to further develop their business plans.

Abington

Far Cotton

Higham Ferrers

Long Buckby

Moulton