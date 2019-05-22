Accident on the A45 in Northampton causing major delays

Severe delays are being reported on the A45 heading towards Northampton this morning (Wednesday).

The A45 Nene Valley Way wetsbound from the A509 Wibly Way to A43 Lumbertubs (Riverside) is currently blocked following a crash earlier.

Traffic has come to a standstill and long delays are being reported.

Highways England tweeted just before 9am: "#A45 eastbound after #Wellingborough is very congested due to a collision.

"Delays at least 30 minutes above normal. Please allow some additional time for your journey in that area this morning.

"Emergency services on scene working"