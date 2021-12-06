A45 partially blocked after truck, car crash between Wellingborough and Northampton
Five-mile queues heading in to Monday morning rush hour
Monday, 6th December 2021, 7:48 am
Updated
Monday, 6th December 2021, 8:00 am
A crash is causing severe congestion on the A45 between Wellingborough and Northampton during morning rush-hour on Monday (Deccember 6).
Reports say a truck and a car collided near Earls Barton at around 7.30am, with traffic sensors showing queues of up to five miles back to Rushden by 8am.