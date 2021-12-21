A45 likely to stay shut for "at least two hours" after truck topples over at A14 roundabout

Drivers advised to avoid the area with diversions in place on local routes

By Kevin Nicholls
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:29 pm
Updated Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 12:30 pm
Police are warning recovery work could take well into the afternoon

The A45 is set to stay closed between Raunds and Thrapston well into Tuesday afternoon (December 21) while an overturned lorry is recovered.

Emergency services were called mid-morning following after the truck toppled over heading round the roundabout under the A14, taking out a street light in the process.

Highways England closed the road heading away from Wellingborough at around 11am and indications are it will not reopen until much later.

Traffic stranded on the A14 roundabout on Tuesday morning

The exit slip road from the A14 westbound is also closed. Traffic is being diverted via local routes.

A statement from Northamptonshire Police at 11.30am said: "Recovery work is expected to take at least two hours so motorists are advised to avoid the area - thank you for your patience."

