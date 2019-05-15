A14 expected to be closed for most of the day following serious crash involving two lorries

The A14 in Northamptonshire remains closed in both directions following serious collision earlier today (Wednesday).
UPDATE: Two lorry drivers killed in A14 collision after vehicle smashes through central reservation into oncoming traffic
The collision happened at around 6.20am and involved two HGV lorries.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Emergency services are at the scene and both carriageways between junctions 1 and 2 are expected to remain closed for most of the day.
"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes."