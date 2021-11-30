A14 clean-up could take until the afternoon following morning rush-hour crash near Kettering
National Highways report up to five mile queues after shunt involving Mercedes and pick-up truck
National Highways say congestion following a smash on the A14 near Kettering could last into Tuesday afternoon (November 30).
One lane remains blocked after a black Mercedes and pick-up truck collided on the westbound carriageway between the A6 and Kelmarsh before 9am.
Traffic sensors were still registering queues of up to five miles at 10.30am.
And an agency spokesman warned: "Lane one of two will remain closed while a spillage is treated and until the carriageway is assessed.
"There is currently congestion back to junction four adding at least 25 minutes to normal journey times. Please approach with caution."