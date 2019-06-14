A first look around the new state-of-art yoga studio in Northampton's Sol Central

“Boys!,” she yelled, you’ve gotta come to yoga class - you’ll love it."

Standing beside her partner - and possibly the town’s most famous son - Ben Cohen, the hugely popular ballroom dancer gushed about the couple’s new business venture, Soo Yoga.

“There is nothing like this in the UK outside of London,” she said. “I am very proud of it. It’s the real thing - no gimmicks”

But she made no bones about the physical and mental toll of creating a new business from scratch.

“It’s been really tough,” she said. “I have had about three hours of sleep each night for the past three months!”

Rugby world cup winner Ben felt the emotion.

He told the throng of people who turned out for the launch at Sol Central on Thursday evening: “We are living the dream.”

Paying tribute to the friends, family and tradespeople who were still working on the premises in the moments leading up to the launch, he said: “To all the guys on board with this, we hope you grow with us. Thanks for your trust and belief.”

Seven spacious studios cater for everything from ‘hot yoga’ - the only genuine, professionally fitted space in the county, claims Kristina - to spin classes and meditation.

The site was made possible partly thanks to a £15,000 grant from Northampton Borough Council's Business Incentive Scheme and a hefty personal investment by Ben and Kristina.

There is also an onsite vegan cafe - Soo Greens - and a spacious creche.

Chron readers have a chance to win a Fathers’ Day treat for four at Soo Yoga, including brunch, soft drinks and free classes.

