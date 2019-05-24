34 of the best pub beer gardens in and around Northampton

Whether you want sociable, quiet, picturesque, town, country, stunning views, entertainment for the kids...Northampton's pubs have it all. Here is a selection of some of the finest pub gardens around.

1. Althorp Coaching Inn, Great Brington As cosy outside in the summer as it is inside in the winter with its beautiful enclosed courtyard garden

2. Aviator Hotel, Sywell Enjoy a cool drink in the large garden overlooking the busy airfield

3. Billing Mill, Great Billing On its own island surrounded by water from the River Nene with play equipmnent for children

4. Black Prince, Abington Square Central location and a huge garden with plenty of seating

