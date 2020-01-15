£30,000 set aside to fix pothole's on Northampton's busiest industrial estate

A £30,000 project to fix a pothole-ridden road used by thousands of people a day on a Northampton business estate is set to start.

Thousands of Northampton employees use Caswell Road on Brackmills Industrial Estate every day as a major route for commuters.

Trucks and lorries also use the road for deliveries to businesses across the estate on a near constant basis, and many employees will know it as the route to Costa, Subway and Greggs at lunch time.

Now, Brackmills Business Improvement District (BID) has set aside £30,000 to fix the pothole-ridden road in the hopes of cutting down of traffic delays and "make life smoother" for staff and visitors.

The work will begin before March and is expected to take place across two weekends.

It comes as part of some £735,000 the group plans to spend in the next five years on infrastructure, and a further £638,000 on crime prevention.

Sara Homer, CEO of Brackmills BID, said: “What an exciting year we have ahead of us. We have funds to invest, a committed board of voluntary directors and more than 14,000 employees calling Brackmills their home.“