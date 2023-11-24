He was last seen on Saturday November 18

A 15-year-old last seen in Northampton has been missing for nearly a week.

Abdullah was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday, November 18, in Northampton.

He is about 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black/red Nike Jordan trainers.

Have you seen Abdullah?