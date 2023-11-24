News you can trust since 1931
15-year-old last seen in Northampton has been missing for nearly a week

He was last seen on Saturday November 18
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 24th Nov 2023, 13:17 GMT
A 15-year-old last seen in Northampton has been missing for nearly a week.

Abdullah was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday, November 18, in Northampton.

He is about 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black/red Nike Jordan trainers.

Have you seen Abdullah?Have you seen Abdullah?
Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Abdullah or anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN2/3538/23.

