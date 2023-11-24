15-year-old last seen in Northampton has been missing for nearly a week
A 15-year-old last seen in Northampton has been missing for nearly a week.
Abdullah was last seen at about 4pm on Saturday, November 18, in Northampton.
He is about 5ft 8ins and of a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black tracksuit bottoms and black/red Nike Jordan trainers.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and would like Abdullah or anyone who has seen him, or knows of his whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number MPN2/3538/23.