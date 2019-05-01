10 Northampton restaurants and cafes with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

A total of 10 restaurants and cafes across Northampton currently have a zero or one-star rating, according to food hygiene inspectors.

Here are the 10 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘restaurant/cafe/canteen’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which have been ranked as zero or one star. The Food Standards Agency official listings show the nine businesses were given a one-star rating and one got a zero. Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency. One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”, while zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”. All ratings were correct at the time of publication, according to the FSA.

1. Come Enjoy, 14 Wellington Place, Northampton Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 01 October 2018

2. DELUSH, 41 Gold Street, Northampton Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 16 May 2018.

3. Efes BBQ Restaurant, 29 York Road, Northampton Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 20 September 2018.

4. Exotic Cuisine, 18 Abington Square, Northampton Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 19 July 2018.

