Food hygiene

10 Northampton restaurants and cafes with a zero or one star food hygiene rating

A total of 10 restaurants and cafes across Northampton currently have a zero or one-star rating, according to food hygiene inspectors.

Here are the 10 businesses in Northampton that fall under the ‘restaurant/cafe/canteen’ section on the Food Standards Agency website which have been ranked as zero or one star. The Food Standards Agency official listings show the nine businesses were given a one-star rating and one got a zero. Each business is given a hygiene rating from 0-5 when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the council, and a database is kept by the Food Standards Agency. One-star rating indicates “major improvement necessary”, while zero rating signifies “urgent improvement necessary”. All ratings were correct at the time of publication, according to the FSA.

Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 01 October 2018

1. Come Enjoy, 14 Wellington Place, Northampton

Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 16 May 2018.

2. DELUSH, 41 Gold Street, Northampton

Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 20 September 2018.

3. Efes BBQ Restaurant, 29 York Road, Northampton

Star rating: ONE. Last inspected 19 July 2018.

4. Exotic Cuisine, 18 Abington Square, Northampton

