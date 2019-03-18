People donate beds, furniture and £1,000 to family made homeless by Kingsley fire

The family who escaped a fire that ravaged a flat in Northampton on Friday night have received donations of furniture and money in the days since the blaze.

Peter Holman, his partner Lily and their five-month-old baby lived next door to the now burnt-out flat above the Krates Local shop in Kingsley Park Terrace and have been made homeless as a result of the fire.

Firefighters had to knock a hole through the wall in Mr Holman's flat to get into next door and extinguish the fire on Friday, which broke out at 10.30pm.

As a result, many items of clothing and furniture belonging to Mr Holman and his family became waterlogged and smoke damaged.

Since Saturday, the family have been staying in a hostel and after receiving various offers of beds and furniture, which they couldn't physically accept, Mr Holman started a fundraiser on Facebook, which has already reached its £1,000 target.

The inside of Mr Holman's flat

"We don't have many friends and family around us here," said 36-year-old Mr Holman, a senior healthcare worker.

"We had so many offers from people coming forward with beds and sofas.

"Everyone was insisting on helping us."

He added: "We are blown away, just lost for words.

The fire broke out around 10.30pm on Friday

"We've been taken aback."

The family have lost numerous items of clothing though were able to recover some personal effects such as pictures.

Mr Holman says the money will go towards new clothes and furniture for their new home, which Northampton Borough Council is helping them find.