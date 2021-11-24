Pensioner's lucky escape after Land Rover bursts into flames on Daventry country road

A 76-year-old acted swiftly to escape this burning vehicle on Monday night

An alert pensioner had a lucky escape after his Land Rover went up in flames while driving on a country road near Daventry on Monday night (November 22).

Firefighters who helped the 76-year-old revealed the vehicle caught fire after a suspected electrical fault.

A spokesman said: "Luckily he smelt the smoke and noticed it was coming from INSIDE the vehicle. Thankfully, he was able to bring it to a controlled stop and get out safely."