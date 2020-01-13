Pedestrian seriously injured in M1 crash near Northampton which closed the entire stretch of motorway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision which closed the M1 near Northampton on Friday.

The motorway was completely shut for nearly two hours after an air ambulance was called to the scene on Friday afternoon (January 10).

The 39-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital

Police say the incident happened at about 1.35pm on the southbound carriageway between Junctions 16 and 15a.

Anyone with information or may have dashcam footage can call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference 259.