A pedestrian in his 40s was seriously injured in a collision on a busy Northampton road on Sunday night (January 16).

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the incident involving a black Mini One near the junction with University Drive at around 6.20pm.

The male pedestrian was initially taken to nearby Northampton General Hospital for assessment before being transferred to the major trauma unit at University Hospital Coventry.

A Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit spokesman said: "Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage of the collision.