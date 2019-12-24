Pedestrian seriously injured in car crash after 'stumbling into the road' in Northampton

A man was seriously injured after 'stumbling' into the road and being hit by a car in Northampton last week, according to police.

The 30-year-old man was walking along Lings Way, away from the roundabout, when he was involved in a collision with a black Peugeot 207 Verve between 8.20pm and 8.30pm on Thursday, December 19.

The crash was on Lings Way, Northampton. Photo: Google

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries, a Northamptonshire Police spokesman said.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed or have dash cam footage of the incident, the spokesman added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 19000678950.