Pedestrian filmed dodging out the path of getaway car escaping scene of armed robbery in Northampton

This is the moment a member of the public had to dodge out the way of a getaway car escaping the scene of an armed robbery at a Northampton jewellers.

Numerous videos of the extraordinary raid at Michael Jones Jeweller have been circulating on social media today (Friday).

This is moment a pedestrian had to dodge out the way of the getaway car.

The incident happened today at about 10.40am, when a car was driven into the jewellery store.

Five men in balaclavas got out and threatened staff with weapons before making off in a pale blue Hyundai with jewellery.

A new video to surface shows the entire getaway attempt while a bus sounds its horn to alert members of the public to the danger.

The robbers piled into the getaway car, which was parked outside Taylors estate agents on Bridge Street.

...But a pedestrian blocks the escape route.

Then, as the car mounted the kerb to escape, a member of the public is forced to flatten themselves against a shop wall to avoid being struck by the speeding hatchback.

Detective Inspector Johnny Campbell, said: “This incident was extremely distressing for the staff in the store who we are determined to get justice for by catching these criminals.

“This is an extremely fast-paced investigation and we are following a number of lines of enquiry at the moment as we attempt to track down these five men.

“I am aware that photos and videos of this incident are already circulating on social media and I would urge anyone with any photos or video footage to contact us on 101 so that we can arrange a time convenient to them for us to visit them and collect this evidence. To make this process easier, it would assist us greatly if you provide us with the make and model of the device that contains the photo or video when you call in so that visiting officers can retrieve the information quickly and easily."

The robbers pile into a pale blue getaway car.

Robbers had bats, hammers and smoke grenades during attempted smash-and-grab at Northampton jewellers

Armed robbers seen escaping from Northampton town centre jewellery shop

Video emerges of masked men escaping Northampton jewellers after armed robbery

Detectives 'determined' to catch balaclava raiders who burst into Northampton jewellers

One of the robbers appears to use a fire extinguisher or a smoke machine outside the jewellers.

Getaway car used in armed robbery on Northampton jewellery shop dumped and burnt near supermarket

The getaway car speeds past and barely misses him.