Pedestrian dies after being hit by two cars in Northampton

A 44-year-old man has died after being hit by two cars in Northampton.

At about 10.30pm last night, Wednesday, February 7, a turquoise Vauxhall Astra and a black Mercedes Vito travelling along Harlestone Road, near to temporary traffic lights, both hit a pedestrian near the junction with Corran Close in Dallington.

The man sadly died at the scene.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, is asked to contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 216 of 25/12/17.