Pedestrian, 39, killed in crash with 'large vehicle' on Kettering Road North

A pedestrian was killed in a crash with a 'large vehicle' outside a school in Northampton today (Friday, September 20).

The collision was on Kettering Road North near to the junction of Churchill Avenue and close to Thomas Becket Catholic School at about 2.50pm.

The crash was on Kettering Road North near Churchill Avenue. Photo: Google

As a result, the pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, died at the scene - no other details have been released by police.

The road remains closed at Churchill Avenue, which is causing congestion in the area so motorists are advised to avoid it as much as possible.

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.

