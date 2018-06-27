Patient taken to hospital after motorbike collision in Northamptonshire

A patient has been taken to Coventry and Walgrave General Hospital after a crash between a motorbike and a car in Northamptonshire.

The A43 between Northampton and Towcester was shut yesterday morning (June 26) following an accident involving a motorbike and a car.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire air ambulance service landed on the A43 yesterday.

The RAC reported at 10am that the A43 southbound was closed between St Johns Road and A5, congestion on Gayton Road to Blisworth Road.

Today a spokeswoman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 8.39am (June 26) to Towcester Island on the A43.

"The caller reported that there had been a road traffic collision between a car and a motorbike.

"An off-duty paramedic and an off-duty police officer who came across the road traffic collision were able to provide initial support to the patient and those involved in the incident.

"In addition we sent a paramedic in an ambulance car, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance, and one patient was taken to Coventry and Walsgrave General Hospital for further treatment.”

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said there was no life changing or life threatening injuries.