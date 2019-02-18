Passenger seriously injured after car hits tree near Northampton

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision on the A508.

At around 1pm on Saturday, a silver Vauxhall Corsa was travelling along the A508 towards Northampton, away from Roade, when it collided with a tree in the verge on the opposite carriageway, just outside the Woodley Farmhouse day nursery.

A police spokeswoman said: "The driver suffered minor injuries while the passenger received serious injuries and is currently in a stable condition."

Anyone with information or who witnessed this incident is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615.