Part-exchange weekend for buyers at Northamptonshire development

Home hunters in Flore can find out how a part-exchange scheme could unlock the door to a dream property at a special housebuilder event.

The Home Exchange Weekend is taking place at Bovis Homes’ Glassthorpe Grange location, on the High Street, in Flore, on January 19–20.

Guests can enjoy prosecco and canapes, view the properties that Bovis Homes has to offer, and learn about the benefits of part-exchanging their home.

Oliver Dorrill, Bovis Homes sales advisor at Glassthorpe Grange, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for house-hunters wanting to buy a new-build home in Flore to find out more about Bovis Homes’ purchasing scheme, Home Exchange.

“Movers really can benefit from using our part-exchange option and our weekend event also provides a chance to experience at first-hand our popular range of new-builds at Glassthorpe Grange.”

Bovis Homes’ Home Exchange scheme means the housebuilder will purchase the customer’s current property, which means they can avoid all those fees and time-consuming, stress-building house chains.

To part-exchange your home, a customer’s current property must be valued at no more than 75 per cent of the new Bovis Home they wish to purchase. Bovis Homes will arrange for the buyer’s property to be valued, then make them an offer based on the valuation.

Paul Bennison, regional marketing manager at Bovis Homes, added: “With Home Exchange, house buyers can eliminate the uncertainty and stress associated with selling their home.

“Bovis Homes’ stunning range of homes has been designed with modern lifestyles in mind. They are spacious, stylish and well-proportioned.”

Home Exchange is subject to specific terms and conditions and buyers can ask Bovis Homes sales advisors for further information.

A similar event will be taking place at Bovis’ site at Silverstone Leys this weekend too.

For more information on the event, about the house types and the purchasing schemes available at Flore and Silverstone, visit www.bovishomes.co.uk