Parked cars outside Northampton homes wrecked in suspected drink-driving tour that ended with crash in town centre

A trail of destruction was left through Northampton by a suspected drink-driver last night in an early morning rampage that damaged resident's cars.

A 29-year-old man was arrested after a Silver BMW crashed into the BBC building in Abington Street at around 12.55am today (June 8).

This car appears to have been shunted off the road and onto the pavement.

But residents now say they were woken up last night when a Silver BMW was spotted smashing into parked cars in residential streets off Wellingborough Road, potentially causing thousands of pounds of in damage.

One resident in Woodford Street said: "I was woken by a whooshing noise and then a great bang. We found two cars and a van damaged outside.

"One of the cars is a write-off. It looked like it was a car chase."

Other parked vehicles in Edith Street and Silver Street were also hit.

More cars scraped and damaged by the suspected drink-driver.

A spokeswoman from Northamptonshire Police said: "We can confirm we have had reports of a number of damaged cars in Edith Street and Woodford Street and surrounding areas that may be linked to the same car.

"Witnesses or anyone with information about the incident can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174 615."