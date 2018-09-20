Parents urged to apply for Northants school places for September 2019 on time

Parents and carers can now apply for a reception place in a primary or infant school, or a Year 7 place in a secondary school for the September 2019 intake.

The closing date for applications for places in reception is January 15, 2019, at 5pm.

Parents and carers can apply for a place in reception if their child will be four years of age before August 31, 2019.

The closing date for applications for Year 7 places is October 31, 2018, at 5pm.

Applications can be made online at www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.

All admissions, whether postal or online, must be received by the closing date to be considered as on time.

Late applications will not be processed until after the National Offer Day.

All on time applicants will receive an offer of a school place on the National Offer Days – March 1, 2019, for secondary places and April 16, 2019, for reception places.

The county council’s school admissions team is holding a series of free information events across the county to help parents and carers with the application process and to answer any queries that may be raised.

These events will be held at:

- Wellingborough Library on Thursday, October 4, from 10am to midday

- Corby Library on Tuesday, October 9, from 10am to midday

- Weston Favell Library on Wednesday, October 10, from 10am to 12.30pm

- Kettering Library on Tuesday, October 16, from 9.30am to 11.30am

- Northampton Central Library on Friday, November 30, from 10.30am to 1pm

The county council’s cabinet member for children’s services and education, Cllr Victoria Perry, said: “I would encourage families who are applying for a school place for September 2019 to utilise the free support and advice and make their applications in good time to avoid a delay in the process.”

An independent admission appeals process is available for families who wish to appeal against refusal of a place at any school for which they have applied.

To find out more about applying for a school place in Northamptonshire and to submit an application, visit www.northamptonshire.gov.uk/admissions.