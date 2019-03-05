Parents call for new Northampton bus service after string of disturbing incidents towards children

Parents of pupils at a Northampton school are campaigning to have a bus service during the school run to keep their children safe.

It comes after children walking between Malcolm Arnold Academy and Kings Heath have been approached in distressing circumstances at least five times since September.

One group of school girls were approached by a man who was performing a sex act in Thornton Park and others have been approached or verbally abused by drivers travelling along Mill Lane.

The build-up of incidents has led parents to start a petition calling for a bus service to connect the estate to the school.

Vicki Cussen, who has an 11-year-old at Malcolm Arnold said: "It's a bit frightening for the kids and it's happening more and more.

"It's a long, 45-minute walk anyway but it's getting dangerous."

She added on the petition: "I feel physically sick for two hours a day waiting to hear if my chidl has arrived at school safely, and this is not good enough."

The parents group have talked with school leaders, bus company Uno and Northamptonshire County Council, who have been supportive but have warned lack of funds may be an obstacle.

Kings Heath was served by the number 31 but the route ceased more than five years ago.

The change.org petition has amassed more than 150 signatures, with a target of 200.