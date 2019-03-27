Paramedic students and firefighters team up for car crash training nights in Northampton

A crew of paramedic students teamed up with Northamptonshire firefighters for a hands-on training day by staging a car crash.

Volunteers, who wore make-up to replicate real injuries, took on the role of casualties who had to be cut free from a car at Brixworth Fire Station.

The staged scenario was a road traffic collision in which ‘casualties’ were left trapped. Firefighters had the task of cutting the car to free the people inside, while the paramedics had to assess the situation and deliver appropriate treatments.

More than 20 paramedic science students from the University of Northampton took part in events held over two evenings in March.

Brixworth crew commander Al Beckett said: “We have been doing this with students from the university for five years now and it is always a worthwhile exercise.

“Part of the challenge in dealing with emergency situations is not just that you know your job but that you know and understand how it fits in with the roles other people and agencies play. We revisit this exercise year after year because it is a real learning experience and something that gives us, and the students themselves, increased exposure to the way in which both organisations work when dealing with this kind of incident.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all the students who took part as well as the volunteers who did an excellent job in playing the injury-stricken casualties.”

The students from University of Northampton 'assisted' the firefighters with freeing the casualties.