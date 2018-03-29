Pals to take on gruelling treadmill challenge in Northampton shopping centre today

A firefighter and a postman are set to spend nine hours on a treadmill in Northampton to raise money for cancer research.

Postman James Radford and firefighter Carl Villiers, both from Corby, will be running in a range of events this month and next as part of their training for the London Marathon on April 22.

The two friends will be carrying out a treadmill relay at the Weston Favell Tesco branch today, Saturday, March 31, from 8am until 5pm.

The duo will run several half-hour sessions each on the treadmill, one running while the other rests.

With a combined target of £4,400 for the London Marathon, they are hoping the treadmill challenge will not only raise much-needed funds, but also awareness of the work of World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) in cancer prevention.

James has been a long-standing fundraiser for cancer charities, having lost his mother, grandmother, and aunt to the disease.

He said: "Having discovered a genetic disorder in our family which increases our susceptibility to cancer, my brother and I are tested regularly, and that is so important for me."

Carl has his own reasons for taking up the challenge.

"Professionals detected a mutated gene in my family," he said. "Which means that we are prone to tumours of the renal system, I am on a programme of pioneering preventative

medicines.

"For me, it's all about early screening and lifestyle choices, and that links closely to the aims of WCRF."

Gerard Cousins, head of fundraising at WCRF, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to James and Carl for their fantastic support.

"It’s thanks to the amazing efforts of such people that we can continue to help the public make more informed lifestyle choices to reduce their risk of cancer.”

To support James and Carl’s fundraising efforts, visit their JustGiving pages here.