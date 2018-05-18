Painted rock group spreads happiness in Towcester

A hand-painted rocks craze is getting families together and out and about in the fresh air again.

Groups up and down the country are creating and hiding painted rocks for others to find and post on social media – including here in Towcester.

Katie Dixon-Hancock from Love on the Rocks Towcester said: “We have a group here in Towcester with more than 1,400 members.

“I also run a rock painting session in Towcester Library on a Wednesday afternoon where young and old join us.

“I have painted and hidden more than 600 rocks.

“The reason I do it is because I suffer really bad anxiety, depression and PTSD and often struggle to leave the house, but this has given me a purpose.

“It’s brought young and old together and really given everyone a reason to get out more and look for something that just brings a small smile to someone’s face. There are lots of reasons people are getting involved but it really is lovely to be a massive part of it.

“The sessions I run in the library are on a Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm and they’ve proven popular with both young and old alike.

“I have done awareness rocks for charities as well as rocks for local businesses including for our local food bank and RSPCA.

“I have also gifted many rocks that people have requested and have some travelling rocks – currently I have ones I’ve made in Cape Verde, Cyprus and Spain!”

“Our Facebook group, which was started by Joan Stear, is Love on the Rocks Towcester .”