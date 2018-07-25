Painted pebble hidden in Northampton is worth £20 of toys to first person who finds it

A pebble painted with a jack in the box has been hidden in Northampton and is the key to winning a £20 gift card at a national toy store.

The Entertainer is taking part in a nationwide treasure hunt dubbed The Entertainer Rocks to get families out hunting for a special prize.

The pebble can be handed into The Entertainer to win a 20 gift card.

A pebble featuring the company's branded jack in the box has been hidden somewhere in Northampton.

The first person to find the lucky stone and bring it to The Entertainer, based in the Grosvenor's Centre, will receive a £20 gift card.

