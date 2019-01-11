Owners to close popular Northampton village pub as running costs increase

Much-loved owners of a Northampton pub will be sorely missed by their village after they have taken the decision to shut up shop this week to spend more time with their family.

Sam and Victoria Tendall have been running the Wheatsheaf Pub & Dining Room in Dallington for more than four years and have built a strong reputation for the pub, priding themselves on locally sourced ingredients and Sunday roasts.

This week the couple announced the pubs' closure on Facebook, citing "increasing costs and an uncertain climate."

More than 150 comments filled with encouragement have been left in response to their Facebook post, which made them feel 'overwhelmed', they told the Chronicle & Echo today.

Sam said: "We have thoroughly enjoyed the last four years at The Wheatsheaf and thank all of our fantastic customers for such enjoyable times.

"Also a thank you for the overwhelming amount of kind messages we’ve had since we made the announcement."

The restaurant will remain closed for the next few weeks.

On Facebook their post read: "It is with great sadness that we regret to announce we will be closing for business and leaving The Wheatsheaf.

"With ever increasing costs and an uncertain climate, we have chosen to prioritise time with our new family."



The bar area will remain open today (Friday, January 11) between 4pm and 10pm, then on Saturday between 12pm and 10pm and Sunday from 12pm to 5pm.

Drinking hours for the following week will be confirmed in due course.

Customer Angela Liversedge said on Facebook: "Oh, this is so so sad and such a shock as you have made the Wheatsheaf such a popular restaurant and Sam and Vix you are the best.

"We’ve been in Northampton for 30 years and only had a local since you both arrived - so so sorry it’s come to this, hope we get to see you before you go."

Maggie Munday added: "Thank you for being one of the yummiest places to eat and relax.

"Fantastic local produce and homegrown veg, fruit and herbs.

"Thank you too for all the wonderful fun days we’ve had with you. The summer fairs were my highlights! Good luck with whatever you do next and enjoy every minute with your beautiful babies."