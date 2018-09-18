Owners confirm The Church Restaurant in Northampton is now up for sale - but will remain open until at least the end of 2018

A popular Northampton town centre restaurant built out of a 12th-Century church has been put up for sale.

The owners of The Church Bar & Restaurant in Bridge Street have announced the Grade 1 listed venue has been put on the market.

Many customers who have booked weddings and events have been contacted and offered their deposits back ahead of the potential change of hands.

Managing director Jason Richardson says he is selling the business after 30 years at the helm to focus on his family's property interests.

Mr Richardson said: "I can confirm The Church will remain open for business until at least December 31.

"We thought it was best to contact customers who were booked to have their weddings here to let them know. We understand some people want to lock down their wedding venue. It's a special day. It seemed the right thing to do."

The restaurant is built out of a 12th Century church and is the oldest secular building in Northampton.