An ornate pocket watch has been handed into police after it was found on a street in Northampton.

This watch was found in Somerset Street, Northampton, in September and police are now trying to get in touch with people who either recognize it or know who it belongs to.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, the can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.