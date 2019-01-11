Owner of Northampton fast food business fined £2,000 for having overflowing bins

A business on Wellingborough Road has been fined for breaching a Community Protection Notice for overflowing and insecure commercial waste bins.

Northampton Magistrates’ Court issued the fine on Tuesday 8 January after hearing evidence provided by Northampton Borough Council about Fritos, which is located at 34 Wellingborough Road.

Fritos

The owner of Fritos, Mubashar Zafar, who was not in attendance at the hearing, was fined £2,000 and ordered to pay the Borough Council’s full legal costs of £1,475. Mr Zafar was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for environment, said: “A business not dealing with its commercial waste in the correct manner is unacceptable.

"In this case the business had ample support and opportunity to deal with the waste properly but repeatedly chose not to.

“The outcome of the hearing is a great result and we hope it sends a clear message to other businesses in the town to keep on top of their waste disposal responsibilities.”

Advice and information about commercial waste disposal is available from the Borough Council’s Neighbourhood Warden Team at neighbourhoodwardens@northampton.gov.uk or by visiting: www.gov.uk/managing-your-waste-an-overview