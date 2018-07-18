Own a piece of motorsport history at auction of Cosworth memorabilia in Northampton

Northampton-based engineering company Cosworth is staging an auction featuring a number of rare items, including limited edition engine coffee tables.

The event will provide an opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire components and memorabilia from iconic engine projects from Cosworth's 60-year history.

Cosworth promotional posters up for sale

The sale is being held at Cosworth's Northampton HQ tomorrow (July 19) in association with H&I Auctions to celebrate a new partnership with the Aston Martin Valkyrie project.

"There are some truly stand-out lots available including unique serial-numbered Cosworth engine coffee tables, Cosworth branded promo artwork, historic motorsport photographs and a one-off sculpture entitled ‘chequered flag’ by Tim Tolkien, great-nephew of author J.R.R. Tolkien," said Richard Travis, H&I’s managing director.

Among the sale items are one-off individually numbered Cosworth engine coffee tables; the last remaining Subaru/Cosworth exhaust systems – never to be remanufactured; limited edition Cosworth promotional artwork; laser-etched engine components; large print original framed motorsport photographs; road car, Indy car, rally car and Formula One parts; and a unique 'Chequered Flag' life-size sculpture by Tim Tolkien.

"This is a huge opportunity for us at H&I," said Mr Travis.

"We're all passionate about motorsport at H&I and it’s is a great honour and privilege to be involved in this project.”

The July 19 sale follows a timed online auction that ended on June 22.

"We’re delighted with the results from the online sale and pleased there is a lot of interest surrounding the live event on the Thursday before the Silverstone Classic event,” said Bruce Wood, managing director of Cosworth Powertrain.

"For years our levels of stock have increased as it is the nature of design and development programmes, particularly in racing, that not everything will get consumed, but new and used stock will be left when a programme is completed.

"Over literally 50 years we have kept parts on the shelf ranging from a DFV thrust washer to sets of V8 era F1 exhausts and everything in between.

"Many of these are very high-value items, as well as being engineering works of art in many cases, so we’ve been searching to find a way of getting them to new homes and allowing us to liberate some much needed storage capacity for a while.

"The auction process has proved exactly what we were looking for.”

Also among the items up for auction is Barry Sheene's Cosworth Racing soapbox car, which featured at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2000 - the year the soapbox challenge was introduced by the Earl of March.

The live auction will be broadcast live worldwide for bidding.

The catalogue can be viewed on H&I's website.