Emergency services are on the scene of an accident near Northampton this morning.

They were called at about 8.30am after vehicle overturned on the southbound A43, between junction 15a of the M1 and the A5. A van and two cars were involved.

One lane has been closed and there are extra delays to normal journey times of about 30 minutes. Congestion is tailing back to Milton Maisor.

Drivers are being encouraged to follow the solid triangle diversion route.