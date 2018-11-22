Overhaul in on-street parking in Northampton town centre comes into effect this Monday

An overhaul of on-street parking in Northampton town centre will come into effect starting Monday next week.

The county council agreed last night (Wednesday, November 21) to add two more hours to the times of day where parking attendants can issue yellow tickets and allow them to hand out penalties seven days a week.

Additionally, all one-hour parking bays in the town will become two-hour bays.

All parking bays in Abington Street will also run on a pay-and-display basis.

Other changes include additional on-street parking bays in the town centre and the introduction of four-hour bays in St John’s Street and Derngate.

Meanwhile, new designated loading areas and disabled bays will also be introduced to St Giles Street.

The changes for 'increased on-street parking controls' were announced in February as part of a plan to save £9.9million in total.

Councillor Ian Morris, county council cabinet member for transport, highways and environment, said: “I fully support the changes for Northampton town centre.

“The review of the town centre parking restrictions had been long overdue, and the amendments reflect changes in the demand for parking, which is now seven days a week.

"I believe that the increase in the number of parking spaces and to extend the charging hours will make the restrictions clearer and simpler, whilst encouraging the turnover of parking spaces which will benefit local businesses.”

The changes come into effect on Monday (November 26).